SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert, along with the Utah Science Technology and Research initiative and the Governor’s Office for Economic Development, have announced the winners of the 2016 Governor’s Medals for Science and Technology.

The medals will be presented to 11 individuals and one company at a 30th anniversary awards dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Twelve medals will be awarded in the categories of academic/research, higher education, K-12 education, industry, government and one special recognition.

Honorees in academic/research are: Cynthia Burrows, distinguished professor and chairwoman of the University of Utah’s chemistry department; Cynthia Furse, U. associate vice president for research; Timothy McLain, professor of mechanical engineering at BYU; Terry Messmer, professor and extension wildlife specialist at Utah State University; John Morrey, research professor and director of the Institute for Antiviral Research at USU; and Kyle Rollins, professor of civil engineering at BYU.

Honoree in higher education: Adam Beehler, lecture demonstration specialist for the U.’s physics and astronomy department

Honoree in K-12 education: Debra Spielmaker, professor at USU and project director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture-National Agriculture in the Classroom Program and team leader of the National Center for Agricultural Literacy

The industry individual winner is Lawrence Thatcher, CEO of the Thatcher group, and the industry company winner is ENE Composites in Ogden.

The government individual winner is Robert Baskin, supervisory hydrologist with the U.S. Geological Survey’s Utah Water Science Center.

The special recognition award goes to Vivian Lee, senior vice president for the U.’s Health Sciences, dean of the School of Medicine and CEO of University of Utah Health Care.