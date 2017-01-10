A man in Tennessee set a world record when he shot a whitetail deer back in November.

Stephen Tucker, a resident of Gallatin, Tennessee, shot and killed the buck with a muzzleloader, according to The Tennessean.

After 60 days of letting the antlers shrink, a panel of four judges from the Boone and Crockett panel measured the deer, finding that its score was 312 3/8 inches — good for the world record. Racks are often measured from various angles to determine the farthest points, The Tennessean reported.

The previous record stood at 307 5/8 inches from a kill in 2003 in Iowa, according to The Tennessean.

Though it seems this will be the world record, Tucker will have to wait for official certification, which will come at the Boone and Crockett awards ceremony in 2019, The Tennessean reported.

Before the judges measured the antlers, Tucker didn’t want to think too much about his potential victory.

"I just tried not to think about whether it was the world record or not during the drying-out period," Tucker said, according to The Tennessean. "The last week was probably the worst part of the whole time. I didn't want to get myself real worked up about it because I didn't want to be let down if it wasn't the record. I just kept telling myself, 'It's going to be what it's going to be.'"

Tucker’s also unsure about what he plans to do with the antlers, which may be worth upwards of $100,000, according to The Tennessean.

In fact, he hasn’t given it any thought.

"I'm just going to go with the flow," Tucker said. "To be honest, I was waiting for this (score) before I put a lot of thought into it. I don't have any specific plans for it at this point. All the phone calls and stuff had slowed down quite a bit in the last couple of weeks. I'm sure it will pick back up again after this."

A Tennessee agency also recognized Tucker's deer as a state record, beating out a 2000 kill with a 244 ⅜ measurement, according to The Tennessean.

Utah’s seen some major big-game records in the past. According to Boone and Crockett, Denny Austad holds the world record for shooting a nontypical American Elk in Plute County.

Utah also holds the record for the largest black bear skull found in Sanpete County, according to Boone and Crockett.

The Beehive State has also been a hotspot for giant mule deer, according to KSL. Typical and nontypical deer populated the state in large numbers since 2010 and are often on display in expos.