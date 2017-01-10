MOAB — Loop A of the Needles Campground in Canyonlands National Park will be available for use by reservation only beginning March 15.

Visitors may reserve sites March 15 through June 30 and Sept. 1 through Oct. 31. Sites in Loop A are available on a first-come, first-served basis all other times of the year.

Loop B of the campground is open spring through fall, and all sites are on a first-come, first served basis.

The change is due to increased visitation at the Needles district over the last few years, especially during the spring and autumn months. Visitors often drive the 45 minutes from U.S. 191 to the campground only to find all the sites already occupied. Offering reservations for Loop A will allow visitors to plan ahead and ensure that they have a campsite upon arrival.

Visitors can make reservations on recreation.gov beginning Jan. 11.

Campsites are $20 per night or $10 per night for Interagency Senior, Access, Golden Age and Golden Access pass holders. In addition, a $10 nonrefundable reservation fee will be charged when booking a campsite through recreation.gov.