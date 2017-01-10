SALT LAKE CITY — Storied mountaineer, author, filmmaker, philanthropist and University of Utah alumnus Conrad Anker will deliver the 2017 commencement address at the U. on May 4.

Anker, who earned a bachelor's degree from the U. in recreation and leisure in 1988, was featured in the 2015 Sundance film "Meru," which chronicles his attempt to lead the first team to summit the notoriously difficult Shark’s Fin on Mount Meru in northern India.

He attained mainstream fame in 1999 when he discovered the body of George Mallory, who disappeared during an attempt to become the first person to reach the top of Mount Everest in 1924.

The same year, Anker lost his friend and climbing partner Alex Lowe in an avalanche in Tibet. Lowe was survived by his wife and three boys.

Anker later married Lowe’s widow, Jenni Lowe-Anker, and adopted her three children.

The couple established the Alex Lowe Charitable Foundation to provide “direction and financial support to sustainable, community-based humanitarian programs designed to help the people who live in remote regions of the world,” according to the foundation’s website.

Daniel Dustin, professor of outdoor recreation studies at the U., said he admires Anker as much for his personal qualities as his professional achievements.

“He understands life’s challenging nature and he understands how reacting to adversity tells us more about a person’s character than when things go right. I am confident the graduating class will be well rewarded for attending the commencement exercise," Dustin said in a university press release.

Anker started climbing at a young age and jokes that he decided to attend the U. because a university brochure had mountains on it.

“Conrad Anker, like so many of our students, was attracted to the natural beauty of this state,” said U. President David W. Pershing in a prepared statement. “We are grateful he chose the University of Utah, and we are proud of him as an alumnus. His extraordinary achievements and strength of character are inspiring.”

The school’s close proximity to nature allowed Anker to enjoy the outdoors while attending school. He worked for the school’s campus recreation program and put what he learned in business courses to work by starting a company while in school. He eventually sold the startup, KÜHL, for $10,000, which he used to go climbing.

“Conrad understands the power and majesty of nature and climbs to better understand both human potential and human limits,” said Dustin.

Anker, a founding member of the North Face Climbing Team, began his relationship with the outdoor company as a retail employee while attending the U.

He serves on the boards of the American Himalayan Foundation, Montana State University Leadership Institute, Protect Our Winters, and the Gallatin County Fair Board. He does philanthropic work in Nepal and climbs with veterans in Montana affected by post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I want graduates to live in the moment,” Anker said. “Utahns are known for their kindness and generosity. The goodness that comes from being part of the U. community is something that will always be with you and that you can share around the world.”

Anker said his planned message to graduates is "regardless of how they choose to define success, to find greatness within themselves.

“That’s why I’m thankful for the opportunity to come back to the University of Utah to deliver this message to the class of 2017.”

General commencement exercises will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, in the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

