SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, is hosting a Valentine’s Day card drive to thank and honor Utah veterans.

Utahns are invited to mail or drop off Valentine’s Day cards for veterans at Stewart’s Salt Lake City or St. George offices through Feb. 9. Stewart and his staff will deliver the cards to veterans homes in Salt Lake City and St. George.

“As a former Air Force pilot, I know firsthand about the sacrifices made by veterans and their families,” Stewart said in a statement. “Sending a Valentine’s Day card is one small way for us to thank our nation’s heroes and let them know we care about them on the day we celebrate those we love.”

Cards can be mailed or dropped off at 420 E. South Temple No. 390, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111; or 253 W. St. George Blvd. No. 100, St. George, UT 84770.

Cards will be delivered to the William E. Christoffersen Veterans Home in Salt Lake City and the Southern Utah Veterans Home in Ivins, Washington County.