Thirteen former Aggies are on active NFL rosters. See how they did during the Wild Card Playoffs.

Maurice Alexander (S - Los Angeles Rams) - Alexander is in his third season in the NFL with the Rams, who did not make the playoffs this year.

Marwin Evans (S - Green Bay Packers) - Evans, who is in his first season in the NFL with the Packers, played in 18 special teams snaps in Green Bay’s 38-13 victory over the New York Giants in an NFC wild-card game. Evans and the Packers move on to face the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2:40 p.m. MT.

Kyler Fackrell (LB - Green Bay Packers) - Fackrell is in his first season in the NFL with the Packers. He recorded two tackles, including one solo, while playing in 15 defensive and 27 special teams snaps in Green Bay’s 38-13 victory over the New York Giants in an NFC wild-card game.

Tyler Larsen (OG - Carolina Panthers) - Larsen is in his first season with the Panthers and third year in the NFL. The defending NFC champion Panthers did not make the playoffs this year.

Nevin Lawson (CB - Detroit Lions) - Lawson is in his third season in the NFL with the Lions. He started at cornerback and recorded seven tackles, including five of the solo variety, while playing in 70 defensive and six special teams snaps in Detroit’s 26-6 road loss against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC wild-card game.

Donald Penn (OT - Oakland Raiders) - Penn is in his third year with the Raiders and 11th year in the NFL. Due to an injury suffered late in Oakland’s Week 17 loss to the Denver Broncos, Penn did not play in the Raiders’ 27-14 road loss to the Houston Texans in an AFC wild-card game.

Patrick Scales (LS - Chicago Bears) - Scales is in his second year with the Bears and sixth year in the NFL. Chicago did not make the playoffs this year.

D.J. Tialavea (TE - Atlanta Falcons) - Tialavea is in his first year with the Falcons and third year in the NFL. Atlanta had a bye in the first round of the NFL playoffs and will now face the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2:35 p.m. MT.

Robert Turbin (RB - Indianapolis Colts) - Turbin is in his first year with the Colts and fifth year in the NFL. Indianapolis did not make the playoffs this year.

Nick Vigil (LB - Cincinnati Bengals) - Vigil is in his first year in the NFL with the Bengals, who did not make the playoffs this year.

Zach Vigil (LB - Washington Redskins) - Vigil is in his first year with the Redskins and second year in the NFL. Washington did not make the playoffs this year.

Bobby Wagner (LB - Seattle Seahawks) - Wagner is in his fifth year in the NFL with the Seahawks. He started at middle linebacker and had a team-high 10 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, and one quarterback hit while playing in 55 defensive and three special teams snaps in Seattle’s 26-6 home victory over the Detroit Lions in an NFC wild-card game. Wagner and the Seahawks move on to face the Atlanta Falcons in the divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2:35 p.m. MT.

Kerwynn Williams (RB - Arizona Cardinals) - Williams is in his third year with the Cardinals and fourth year in the NFL. Arizona did not make the playoffs this year.