Soccers fans will see a different World Cup come 2026.
For the uninitiated, the FIFA World Cup pits all the worldâ€™s best national soccer teams against each other in a tournament every four years. Teams qualify for the tournament through their own continental qualifying groups throughout the three years before the worldwide event begins.
Since 1998, the tournament has followed a relatively simple format â€” 32 teams qualify for the tournament finals and are split into eight groups of four. The two tops teams qualify for a knockout round, and everything follows traditional tournament rules from there.
But starting in 2026, all of that changes. FIFA ruled on Tuesday that the tournament will be composed of 48 teams, with all teams split up into 16 groups of three sides, according to BBC. The top two teams in those groups will receive entry into the knockout tournament.
To make matters even more exciting, the new tournament wonâ€™t allow teams to tie during the group stage â€” often a problem in the current version of the tournament â€” and instead will require the national teams to break the tie with a penalty shootout, BBC reported.
Hereâ€™s a simple breakdown of the changes:
The worldwide soccer community reacted to the news with a wide range of emotions.
Some praised the tournament changes.
Others mourned the loss of the current format.
English fans expressed despair because, well, theyâ€™re pessimistic about their teamâ€™s chances.
And fans made fun of the potential matchups.
Others observed that this new setup doesnâ€™t really change anything.
And that FIFA will probably benefit most from the changes.
Either way, we have a new World Cup on the way.
Maybe.