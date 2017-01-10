Soccers fans will see a different World Cup come 2026.

For the uninitiated, the FIFA World Cup pits all the worldâ€™s best national soccer teams against each other in a tournament every four years. Teams qualify for the tournament through their own continental qualifying groups throughout the three years before the worldwide event begins.

Since 1998, the tournament has followed a relatively simple format â€” 32 teams qualify for the tournament finals and are split into eight groups of four. The two tops teams qualify for a knockout round, and everything follows traditional tournament rules from there.

But starting in 2026, all of that changes. FIFA ruled on Tuesday that the tournament will be composed of 48 teams, with all teams split up into 16 groups of three sides, according to BBC. The top two teams in those groups will receive entry into the knockout tournament.

To make matters even more exciting, the new tournament wonâ€™t allow teams to tie during the group stage â€” often a problem in the current version of the tournament â€” and instead will require the national teams to break the tie with a penalty shootout, BBC reported.

Hereâ€™s a simple breakdown of the changes:

FIFA confirm a new 48-team World Cup tournament as of 2026:



- 16 Groups âœ…

- 3 Teams Per Group âœ…

- 2 Top Teams Go Through âœ… pic.twitter.com/dotvSrpcst â€” Football Facts (@FootbalIFact) January 10, 2017

The worldwide soccer community reacted to the news with a wide range of emotions.

Some praised the tournament changes.

Now that FIFA has increased number of teams attending World Cup from 32 to 48 I hope Kenya will make it for the first time. â€” Eric Di Mongare (@MongareErick) January 10, 2017

#Africa gets more #WorldCup slots as #FIFA expands participants to 48 teams. Africa deserved better representation in world football. â€” Juneidi Basha (@JuneidiBasha) January 10, 2017

Others mourned the loss of the current format.

A momentâ€™s silence for the 32-team World Cup pic.twitter.com/2btrC0FCpY â€” Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 10, 2017

48-team World Cup makes little appeal. Probably drains any drama out of qualifying. Nearly every team will. â€” Ian Darke (@IanDarke) January 10, 2017

That new 48 team World Cup format looks abysmal. What idiots. â€” VUJ (@DavidVujanic) January 10, 2017

English fans expressed despair because, well, theyâ€™re pessimistic about their teamâ€™s chances.

BREAKING: The 2026 World Cup will include 48 teams...



....which means England will now get knocked out by Poundland and Lego Land. pic.twitter.com/Zl1U6c1d5o â€” SPORF (@Sporf) January 10, 2017

And fans made fun of the potential matchups.

World Cup 2026 in the United States.



3,500 people turn up to the 82,500 capacity MetLife Stadium to watch Burkina Faso draw 0-0 with Iran. â€” joshua jones (@joshuapsjones) January 10, 2017

FIFA confirm a 48-team World Cup from 2026, which will give teams such as Burkina Faso and Lego Land the opportunity to eliminate England â€” Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 10, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: 2072 World Cup Expanded to 256 Teams â€” Gareth Power (@Mr_Tagomi) January 10, 2017

Others observed that this new setup doesnâ€™t really change anything.

Isn't the #WorldCup technically already like a 200-team tournament that is just whittled down over the course of years? â€” Greg Lalas (@Gaetjens) January 10, 2017

Imagine your team (Canada!) finally makes the World Cup under the 48-country format...then goes home after 2 games! â€” Peter Robinson (@ByPeterRobinson) January 10, 2017

And that FIFA will probably benefit most from the changes.

FIFA believes an expanded #WorldCup will generate $975M in extra revenue [@RobHarris] pic.twitter.com/3i9RZhSXMl â€” Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 10, 2017

FIFA say increasing the size of the World Cup is not a financial decision. Aye, the extra billion in revenue is just a nice coincidence. â€” Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 10, 2017

Are they so sure this will benefit their finances in the long run? #FIFA #WorldCup2026 #WorldCup https://t.co/X3dWdz96qi â€” Guido Carlomagno (@g_carlomagno) January 10, 2017

and why Fifa estimate 48 teams will create a $1billion extra in income... pic.twitter.com/MddDtIxF4z â€” Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) January 9, 2017

Either way, we have a new World Cup on the way.

I like it. Makes #WorldCup2026 immediately unique, historic & more interesting. Different format, different strategy, different experience. https://t.co/mSpeqkp5fV â€” Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) January 10, 2017

Maybe.