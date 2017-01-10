Here’s the news of the morning for Jan. 10, 2017.

Pope names 10th bishop of Salt Lake Diocese

Salt Lake City has a new Catholic bishop. Pope Francis named Bishop Oscar Azarcon Solis, an auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, to become the 10th bishop of Utah’s capital city, according to the Deseret News.

Solis’ position has been vacant for almost two years, the Deseret News reported.

The 63-year-old Solis is the first Filipino-American bishop to be ordained in the country. He speaks a number of languages, including English, Tagalog, Spanish and Creole.

He will be introduced at the Diocese of Salt Lake City this morning at 11 a.m.

Archbishop John C. Wester of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, who previously met Solis while working in California, only had positive things to say about the new Salt Lake City bishop.

"He’s very kind,” he said. “He’s very pastoral. He really likes people a lot. He loves the church. He’s a good leader. He’s already been in charge of that region, which is quite extensive and large. He brings with him a lot of experience and a good heart. I think he’ll fit in very nicely in Salt Lake City. I’m happy for the diocese. He’s a good man.”

You can read more about Solis over at the Deseret News.

MormonLeaks dumps four new documents

MormonLeaks, a website run by a former member of the LDS Church, dumped some documents this week that relate to the operations of the church, according to the Deseret News.

The four sets of dumped information include materials related to the allowances of the church’s General Authorities, including a document not unlike a pay stub that shows how much money was provided to President Henry B. Eyring in 1999, when he was in the LDS Church's Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, according to the Deseret News.

The church would not confirm the authenticity of the leaked information on Monday.

"General Authorities leave their careers when they are called into full-time church service," said Eric Hawkins, spokesman for the church. "When they do so, they focus all of their time on serving the church, and are given a living allowance. The living allowance is uniform for all General Authorities. None of the funds for this living allowance come from the tithing of church members, but instead from proceeds of the church's financial investments."

You can read more about those documents at the Deseret News.

Confirmation hearing for Jeff Sessions

Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions will head to Congress for his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, hoping that Congress will confirm him as Attorney General, according to Time magazine.

Sessions was previously denied a federal judge position in a confirmation hearing back in 1986. His history with racially insensitive comments harmed his previous confirmation hearing.

Signs are looking up for Sessions, who should face a Congress supporting him, according to Time.

But this year, congressional democrats may target Sessions’ views on immigrants and voting as reasons not to approve him, according to Time.

“He has been more anti-immigration than just about any other single member of Congress,” Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told Time earlier this month. “And in the past, Senator Sessions has been no friend to the Voting Rights Act. The attorney general is the protector of voting rights.”

Several groups plan to protest his confirmation hearing, including the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans and the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, who have called Sessions “unfit” for this position, according to The Hill.

Rev. William Barber II, pastor of the Greenleaf Christian Church, hopes believers will also protest the hearing.

"We are calling on people of conscience to protest the nomination of Jeff Sessions because his record shows consistent support for ideological extremism, racist and classist policies, and the writing of discrimination into law,” he said, according to The Hill.

Clemson claims national championship

It happened.

Clemson overcame the odds and defeated the previously undefeated Alabama in college football’s national championship game, with a late 35-31 victory.

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson proved influential on the night, throwing four touchdowns and 405 yards, according to ESPN.

The game was also riddled with odd yet interesting connections. For example, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, a former walk-on college football player at Alabama, was denied a coaching job at the school last year.

But, “Swinney, the former walk-on wide receiver, won his first national championship against his alma mater — the team that denied him a year ago, the monolithic defending national champion Alabama — with 1 second to play, on a throw to a former walk-on wide receiver,” ESPN reported.

Clemson lost to Alabama last year in a thrilling 45-40 game.

You can watch highlights of the national championship game below.

Soccer’s best goal

Speaking of breathtaking sports plays, here’s the soccer goal that won the award for best goal of the year.

Wonder if we’ll see these at the new and improved World Cup.