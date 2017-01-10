LOGAN — A trash collector was performing his regular route on a frigid day in Logan last week when he noticed a small, black kitten lying in the snow.

The cat's fur was covered in ice, and it was clinging to life, the Herald Journal reports. Temperatures that day reached a low of 28 degrees below zero.

Sam McGregor, of Logan, says he bundled the kitten, which he called Sue, in his jacket and put his truck's heater on full blast. Then he took Sue to the Cache Humane Society, where director Stacey Frisk says they tucked her into blankets and placed her on heating pads while hydrating her.

Frisk says the 12-week-old kitten was malnourished and had frostbite on her ears, but has been recovering and will soon be placed with a foster family.