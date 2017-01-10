“FENCES,” through Jan. 21, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org); running time: 2 hours, 35 minutes (one intermission)

Playwright August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Fences” has received national attention recently, thanks to Denzel Washington’s film version that garnered him a best actor Golden Globe nomination and Viola Davis a best supporting actress win Sunday.

For those wanting to see the story that fueled the film live onstage, audiences need look no further than the local, thought-provoking production at Pioneer Theatre Company, directed by Timothy Douglas.

Set in Pittsburgh in the 1950s, “Fences” tells of an African-American man, Troy Maxson, who works the daily grind as a garbage man in Pittsburgh to provide for his wife, Rose, and teenage son, Cory, as well as occasionally helping out his adult son, Lyons. It’s apparent from the opening scene that Troy has a big personality and an opinion about everything, especially the segregation practices of the time that kept him from living his dream of playing major league baseball.

To rub additional salt into his wound, Cory receives an offer to play college football on scholarship, which reminds Troy of his lost opportunity and creates conflict between father and son.

Wilson’s story provides a slice of life in many ways as the storyline depicts the characters performing everyday tasks, including coming and going from work and school, awaiting the next paycheck and navigating family matters.

PTC’s staging stars Michael Anthony Williams as Troy and Gayle Samuels as Rose, and their performances are the highlight of the show as each inhabits their character in a natural, convincing manner.

Troy is a complicated, multi-faceted character. He’s outwardly confident as he tells his tall tales and revels in being the center of attention, but inwardly he’s confused, unsettled and unhappy, a dichotomy Williams portrays with seeming ease.

Samuels’ Rose balances Troy as she is much more down-to-earth and tries to get him to accept reality and move on instead of focusing on the unfair hand he has been dealt. The authenticity with which Samuels tackles the role pulls the audience into her situation, causing them to feel the varying moments of heartbreak, joy and charity right along with her.

For the most part, the entire cast didn’t miss a beat with the fast talk that is prevalent of Wilson’s writing, and while all the performances were satisfactory, none compared to Williams’ and Samuels’ as the two delivered each line on point, bringing the audience into the emotion of their situation.

While the script contains vernacular and cultural references that indicate the time period, Brenda Van der Wiel’s costumes subtly drive home the 1950s time period. As the entire play takes place in Troy’s front yard, Tony Cisek’s scenic design is necessarily simple, consisting of a two-story home that obviously could use a few repairs and a coat of paint. Although the playbill indicates the play is set in the Hill District of Pittsburgh, Cisek chose to place an enormous pile of dirt behind the house as a backdrop, which seems out of place and makes the setting feel more rural than urban.

It is the strong performances of the cast and Douglas’ direction that drive home the play’s themes. Family relationships is certainly one of those themes. Perhaps the most poignant lesson is about reacting to circumstances. There is no doubt that Troy has certainly spent much of his life learning from the school of hard knocks, which was made worse by the racism of the time. While Wilson’s work does show how many things were out of Troy’s control, there are also many things he chose on his own — some of which are both unfortunate and somewhat surprising, especially to anyone seeing the play for the first time — ushering in an interesting study of how both circumstances and choices affect a person.

Content advisory: "Fences" contains some instances of profane or vulgar language, including several instances of the N-word, and a few vulgar gestures. According to pioneertheatre.org, the objectionable content would be the equivalent to what may be contained in a PG-13 movie.

