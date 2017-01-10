SALT LAKE CITY — A former chief deputy Utah attorney general who is a prosecution witness in the criminal case against his one-time boss was arrested Tuesday.

Third District Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills issued a material witness warrant for Kirk Torgensen. The warrant doesn't contain a reason for the arrest other than Torgensen is a material witness in the John Swallow criminal case. Swallow's felony public corruption trial is scheduled to begin next month.

Torgensen, 57, is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail on $100,000 bail, according to jail records.