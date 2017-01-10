Let me be the first to congratulate the Clemson Tigers on stopping Nick Saban from taking over the planet. It would have been his fifth national championship at Alabama.

Had Saban won again, it surely would have been good news in Tuscaloosa. Not so good in places where they award participation trophies.

Which is why I found myself asking before the game: Does Saban have to win EVERY time?

I know of other coaches who put in the same hours and are out looking for work.

It would be hard to count the number of times I’ve heard people say of a player or coach, “He just hates to lose.” News flash: I’ve never met anyone, anywhere, who says, “I really enjoy losing,” whether it’s at football, tiddlywinks or Monopoly.

I’m not disparaging Saban’s accomplishments. But to me, watching Alabama is like watching Discount Tire Company commercials. The company has been running the same TV ads since 1975.

We know where it ends.

But on Monday, there was a twist. It ended with Alabama in second place.

That’s a good thing for kids across America. They can learn from it. Sometimes, even with your best effort, you don't win.

Bill Belichick, Michael Jordan, Michael Phelps — people that win all the time — make me slightly tired.

If everyone loves winners as much as we profess, the Cubs’ popularity would have died long before they finally won a World Series.

That’s no reason to disrespect what Saban has done at Alabama. I’m just a guy who likes a change of scenery. And a dose of reality. People who win all the time say they never really take vacations. But it’s good to know that once in a while, they give the rest of us one.