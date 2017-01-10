BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake was part of ESPN News' coverage of the College football Playoff National Championship in the Coaches Film Room with a handful of other coaches.

During the conversion, Syracuse coach Dino Babers looked in Sitake's direction and said, "Lot easier to protect when those offensive lineman are a little bit older than everybody else," before bursting into laughter.

Amidst the laughter from the other coaches, Sitake fired back with a quick response, as seen in this video shared on @LukeTheSaint's twitter account.

Kalani: "They didn't go on a mission to Golds Gym" 😂 pic.twitter.com/oqvVlkcU3N — J Luke (@LukeTheSaint) January 10, 2017

His response also brought some reaction on social media from his players, including punter Jonny Linehan.

Coach Sitake's response about missionaries & age difference shows exactly why we want to play for him. He will fight for us. I love that. — Jonny Linehan (@jlinehan9) January 10, 2017

Utah football ranked, BYU mentioned in super early preseason top 25

Paul Myerberg of USA Today released is super early preseason top 25 college football poll, and the Utah Utes made the list at No. 21.

Of the Utes, he wrote, "Pegging the Utes for a national ranking seems like a safe bet. Whether Utah can do more — such as knock off USC and win the South Division — remains a question, however, particularly with losses at running back, wide receiver and the defensive line.

While not in the top 25, BYU was also mentioned as part of 10 teams listed in the also under consideration section. The Cougars were ranked No. 34.

Jazz drop a spot in ESPN Power Rankings

ESPN's Marc Stein released his latest NBA Power rankings, where the Utah Jazz came in at No. 10.

Of the Jazz, he wrote, "The Jazz didn't place a single player in the top 10 in the first batch of Western Conference All-Star voting returns. Utah hasn't had an actual All-Star, of course, since Deron Williams back in 2010, but the fact neither Gordon Hayward nor Rudy Gobert are even in the fan conversation at the minute is rather disappointing."