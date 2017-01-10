I am a student in high school and I am here to express my opinion on Common Core education. At school, every student is required to take certain classes to "further" their education. Our grades and our final testing score is essentially what gets us in or out of certain colleges. We all take the same basic classes. Now here is my question: Why would you give a standard test to an extremely unique mind? There is absolutely no person on this entire planet that is the same so why would you give the victims of Common Core the exact same test?

Nowadays school is no longer about learning and obtaining knowledge; it is about passing. When I was in elementary school I would come home and either my mom or my dad would ask me what I learned in school that day. Now when I come home, my parents ask me at our dinner table, "How are your grades?" I have friends that say things like "My grades are so bad right now" or things like "I am going to end the year failing this class and this class and this class." My friends in elementary school would come up and say "I learned this and this in my class." If every high-schooler wanted to have the same career when they grow up then the Common Core would be perfect if it affected what they wanted to be. We need more art classes and classes that would help people fulfill their lifelong dreams.

Liam Palmer

Springville