SALT LAKE CITY — Students at a Salt Lake Community College campus downtown received a scare on the first day of the new semester Monday when their classes were locked down and police officers looked for a possible shooter in the building.

However, after a thorough search of the area and campus, 231 E. 400 South, officers found no evidence that anyone had fired a gun, said Salt Lake Police Lt. Justin Hudson.

"We couldn't verify if there actually was a shot fired or if it was just a backfire of a vehicle," Hudson said.

Police were first alerted to a possible threat when an off-duty officer in a meeting thought he heard an "argument or something of that nature and then a pop similar to a shot fired," according to the lieutenant. The officer believed the commotion was coming from 200 East.

Police began questioning people in the area and discovered a man had been let into to the campus building without proper access, Hudson said. About 25 police officers were called to the scene and they cleared every room in the college, he said.

Students were asked to close their classrooms and "hunker in place" there, according to Hudson. Outside, 200 East was shut down to outside vehicle or foot traffic.

One man was briefly detained for questioning and then released.

"We determined that there probably wasn't a shot fired and if it was, (the shooter was) no longer in the area," Hudson said.

The lieutenant was satisfied with the thorough police response.

"It's always good to have officers respond the way they did — block off the scene and contain it," he said.

Contributing: Nicole Vowell