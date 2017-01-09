Utah Highway Patrol Col. Michael Rapich hands the Declaration of Law Enforcement Appreciation Month to Bre Lasley at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday. Bre and her sister, Kayli Lasley, were attacked by an intruder in their home in 2015, and saved by an officer who shot and killed the intruder. Traditionally recognized each year on a national level, this year Gov. Gary Herbert is honoring Utah's men and women in uniform with an official state declaration. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox presented the state-issued declaration to those in uniform at an event in the Capitol rotunda.