Boys basketball

Collin Larson, West Jordan (Sr.)

This senior had a terrific performance in West Jordan’s Region 3 opener last Friday against Brighton.

Larson stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and six steals to lead the Jaguars to the surprising 66-57 win over Brighton.

"Collin Larson is a two-year starter and has had such a positive impact on our basketball program. He is a skilled competitor, good student and great kid. We are glad he's a Jaguar,” said West Jordan coach Scott Briggs.

Girls basketball

Kemery Martin, Alta (So.)

Just a sophomore, Alta’s Kemery Martin has emerged as one of the most valuable players in 4A.

She’s been a key contributor in Alta’s undefeated start to the season as she’s averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 3.7 steals.

Last week in a win over region rival Corner Canyon, Martin scored 22 points to go along with her five rebounds and five steals.

“Kemery is a valuable sophomore on our varsity squad. She has done great things for us this season. We are excited for the growth that Kemery will produce as she continues to develop as an all-around player,” said Alta coach Izzy Gustafson.

Wrestling

Brock Hardy, Box Elder (Jr.)

Brock Hardy had another great week on the mat for the Bees last week. On Tuesday he beat Payson’s Jed Loveless by major decision at the Utah All-Star Duals at UVU.

On the weekend, Hardy won three matches at 152 pounds at Box Elder’s Richardson Memorial Tournament to improve to 27-0 this year by securing another tournament title

Hardy won individual titles at the Layton Invitational, Reno Tournament of Champions and the Richardson Memorial.

Hardy is a two-time state champ and the clear favorite to make it three straight individual titles at the state meet next month.

“Brock is a great example of doing all the extra things to make yourself great. He is a great student and is carrying a 4.0 GPA. He is a great leader and example to his peers and teammates. Hard work pays off,” said Box Elder coach Mike Ripplinger.

Boys swimming

Cole Peterson, Park City (Jr.)

This junior has picked up right where he left off last season.

A state champion in the 500 freestyle last year, as well as a contributor to Park City’s titles in the 400 free relay and 200 medley relay, Peterson is on pace for similar success at the 2017 meet.

Peterson owns the best time in 3A in both the 100 backstroke (53.10) and 200 individual medley (2:01.09) — both personal bests as well. He also owns the fourth-best time in the 50 free and the fifth-best time in the 500 free.

“Cole has really come on as a swimmer this year, and his hard work and dedication are paying off. He works very hard to be a positive influence to his teammates and lead by example. It will be really exciting to see how Cole finishes off the season. He has a shot to do some really fast and help the team finish off the season with a bang,” said Park City coach Mike Werner.

Girls swimming

Hailey Checketts, Ridgeline (Jr.)

This junior has been a key contributor to Ridgeline’s first-year program this year.

With the state meet a month away, Checketts owns the fastest 500 freestyle time in 3A with a mark of 5:34.14. She also ranks fifth in 3A in the 200 free (2:05.68) and 10th in the 100 free (58.37).

As a sophomore last year at Mountain Crest, Checketts finished eighth at the 5A state meet with a time of 5:33.40, and she’s poised to better that performance this season.