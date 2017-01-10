Last week, we noted that the disturbing rise in Utah’s homicide rate in 2016 also came with a proportionate increase in the number of fatalities tied to domestic violence. Despite laudable efforts in recent years to more quickly detect problems within families that can lead to domestic abuse, it remains a tragic and vexing problem.

Both collectively and individually, Utah can do more to address this problem that in 2016 claimed at least 20 lives. Victims of abuse can call the Utah Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5463) or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-897-SAFE (7233). Additional resources are available at the Utah Domestic Violence Council’s website http://udvc.org/.

Behind the statistics of domestic violence are individual lives and stories. And although the circumstances vary, there are often familiar relationship patterns. Difficulties between spouses or loved ones, brought on by a confluence of circumstances, lead to discord and strife that simmers, often undetected by people outside the home, but eventually escalates into violent and even deadly confrontations.

In December, two such cases made headlines. A woman was killed in the parking lot of a supermarket in American Fork when her boyfriend rammed her car with his SUV before firing at her with a gun. He was later killed in a shootout with police. A few weeks later, in a parking lot near the University of Utah campus, a 23-year-old woman was shot to death by her 25-year-old husband, who then fatally shot himself. According to family, the woman had told her husband she wanted a divorce.

In such incidents there are sometimes signs of troubling behavior that can prompt friends or family to express concern over the safety of the eventual victims. There is evidence, especially in the context of a new law enforcement protocol for dealing with domestic violence, that early intervention by authorities can have beneficial effects. Increased use of such programs, and other policies, may also help bring down the rate of domestic violence that now accounts for close to a third of all homicides.

Several law enforcement agencies are using what is known as Lethal Assessment Protocol in which officers responding to a call involving domestic abuse are trained to ask victims a series of questions that help identify whether additional measures should be taken. Such measures include referral to counseling agencies and in some cases, taking first steps toward obtaining formal protective orders. In the jurisdictions in which the protocol has been adopted, agencies report promising signs of success in preventing additional abuse.

Some who advocate on behalf of domestic abuse victims argue Utah should consider laws used in other states that mandate court-ordered intervention programs for those suspected of committing abuse, lasting as long as six months in some cases. There is also support for increasing the availability of existing programs aimed at helping victims navigate the emotional, legal and financial challenges of protecting themselves. Statistics indicate that only 2 percent of females who were killed in acts of domestic abuse in the last 16 years had obtained protective orders.

Certainly more can be done to increase public awareness of available programs, but these statistics also speak to the reality that victims can be reluctant to take action that could disrupt their relationship. Such reluctance may, however, carry lethal consequences, as demonstrated by homicide statistics that show domestic violence remains an ongoing problem deserving of full public attention.