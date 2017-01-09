SALT LAKE CITY — One day the temperatures are well below freezing. The next they’re in the low 50s.

After several big snowstorms, the weather whiplash is causing flooding concerns along the Wasatch Front and in the Cache Valley.

“The rapid rise in the temperature, it’s melting everything so quickly,” said Bob Giolas, Utah Department of Transportation maintenance supervisor. “We’ve got quite a bit of runoff coming down, and we just want to be prepared.”

Right now, UDOT does not have any specific areas of concern along the Wasatch Front, but any community packed with snow could be vulnerable with heavy rain. And there's more rain in the forecast.

“(There) could be some localized flooding,” said Jason Davis, UDOT operations director. “Cache Valley is our bigger concern.”

Flood preparations are an unusual chore in January. Communities typically don't have to think about loading up sandbags until the spring thaw.

“If we get this kind of rain in May, we’re good. It’s soaking into the ground,” Davis said. “If we get this kind of rain in January, the ground is frozen. It’s just going to sheet right off and go wherever the rain may go.”

So workers who were plowing roads a few days ago were getting sandbags ready Monday in case they’re needed.

“We want to be prepared in case something does happen,” Davis said. “This type of event, you just never know. You prepare and you anticipate being able to react quickly and mitigate the problem.”

UDOT is also keeping an eye on the highways to make sure water can drain away.

“(We're checking) all of our draining systems, all of our retention ponds (to) make sure everything is flowing the way it should be,” Giolas said. “If anything is blocked, we need to go and unblock it.”

UDOT officials say crews are ready to help communities in the valley with sandbagging if emergencies arise.

“We are here (at 1950 S. 500 West) to house the sand and help them out as much as possible,” Giolas said.