SALT LAKE CITY — One of three people charged in connection with firing randomly at a downtown bar — narrowly missing at least one patron's head — is back in jail after a new no-bail warrant was issued.

Demetrie Pete Salazar, 22, of Herriman, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail over the weekend. Salazar, along with Hector Maldanado Chacon, 23, of Salt Lake City, and Samantha Paige Holt, 22, of Riverton, were charged Dec. 29 in 3rd District Court with a variety of felonies, including discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, failing to stop at the command of police and possession of a weapon by a restricted person.

On Dec. 19, the three were having drinks at Johnny's on Second, 165 E. 200 South, "when they were cut off from having more alcohol," according to charging documents. The trio went next door to Bar X, 155 E. 200 South, and were kicked out of that bar, too.

Once outside the bar, Salazar fired a gun into the air and Chacon fired several rounds into the air, the charges state. Both men then allegedly pointed their guns at Bar X "and fired multiple rounds into the crowd" as they ran away.

"One bullet struck the window of nearby business Taqueria 27. Another bullet traveled through the hat of (a victim), knocking the hat off of his head," the charges state.

Salazar later allegedly returned to Bar X to confront security. Police say he noticed another man recording him with a cellphone and attempted to knock the phone out of his hands.

Salazar left in a car driven by Holt. Salt Lake police attempted to pull over the vehicle but say Holt refused to pull over. Officers blocked the vehicle and arrested both occupants. Holt had a blood-alcohol content of 0.179, or more than twice the legal limit, according to charging documents.

An initial court appearance for Salazar is scheduled for Tuesday.