What would the world be like if mothers wrote their children's Twitter bios?

On Monday, Twitter looked to answer that question. Tweeters went a little bonkers sharing their thoughts about what Twitter would look like if parents influenced their children’s bios, specifically through the hashtag #IfYourMomWroteYourTwitterBio.

Mothers and fathers use social media for a number of reasons in the modern age. Oftentimes, apps like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are all used to find news, obtain useful information and receive support from peers, according to a 2015 report from the Pew Research Center.

Parents cull a wide-range of information, too, like parenting information, social and emotional support, and answers to parenting questions, according to Pew.

Since there’s a range of obtained information, there’s also a significant amount of social media apps used. Facebook tops the list, according to Pew, with 74 percent of parents (81 percent of whom are mothers) using the social network. Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram are also popular among parents, Pew explained.

But Twitter doesn’t seem all too popular with parents. Just 23 percent of mothers and fathers use it, with 19 percent of moms specifically tweeting and 27 percent of dads doing the same.

So it’s unlikely your parents will write anything on Twitter.

But, just for argument's sake, we’ve collected the funniest tweets from that hashtag, which you can read below.

Don't follow my daughter she needs to study. #IfYourMomWroteYourTwitterBio — Tashana Thomas (@tashanathomas14) January 9, 2017

Please retweet my son, it would mean a lot to him, apparently his mother's love isn't enough for him.#IfYourMomWroteYourTwitterBio — Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) January 9, 2017

#IfYourMomWroteYourTwitterBio

So this is the reason why she smiles at her phone, and I thought she had a boyfriend — sofia//Carrie❤ (@RebelSugarcube) January 9, 2017

#IfYourMomWroteYourTwitterBio "Thinks he's funny, nice boy. So happy he's not single and has a job. Grandkids maybe? Your father says hi." — Jesse Cox (@JesseCox) January 9, 2017

#IfYourMomWroteYourTwitterBio "can get on twitter but, can't clean your room" — SHOOK (@NaasirVoid) January 9, 2017

#IfYourMomWroteYourTwitterBio Put that phone down and go outside to play. And don't come back in until you see lightning bugs out there. — Laurie Snyder (@laurie_snyder) January 9, 2017

"Child of God, beautiful girl that thinks she's ugly please tell her she isn't, needs to do better in math" #IfYourMomWroteYourTwitterBio — ness🖤 (@CrawfsCarpenter) January 9, 2017

#IfYourMomWroteYourTwitterBio

Child of God, Actress, Model, Student |Focusing on her career| graduate next yr.| looking for a husband 🙄 — 👑 (@KingSauceeee) January 9, 2017

https://twitter.com/DevenRue/status/818513057005457408