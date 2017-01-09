No. 4 BYU men’s volleyball returns home to the Smith Fieldhouse this week, facing McKendree in the home opener before hosting Concordia Irvine and McKendree for a second match.

Last time out

The Cougars split a pair of road matches last week, first sweeping No. 6 Lewis before falling in four sets to No. 11 Loyola-Chicago. Ben Patch led the team, averaging 6.00 kills per set and 1.57 digs per set.

McKendree

BYU faces off against McKendree on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. MST, and then again on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. The Cougars and Bearcats have never met before. McKendree rolls into town with a 0-4 record, falling to ranked MPSF opponents Pepperdine, UC Santa Barbara, Long Beach State and Stanford. The Bearcats finished the 2016 season with an 11-14, 5-11 MIVA record, falling in the MIVA Tournament semifinals match.

Concordia Irvine

BYU will compete against Concordia Irvine on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. MST. This will be the first meeting between the Cougars and Eagles. Concorida Irvine has a 4-3 record to date, having won its last four matches against McMaster, St. Francis, Lindenwood and Cal Baptist. The Eagles ended the 2017 campaign with a 13-7 independent record.

Additional match information

McKendree and Concordia Irvine will also face off against each other Friday, Jan. 13, at noon MST. Admission to the match is free.

BYU’s matches on Thursday and Friday will be streamed live on TheW.tv. Saturday’s match against McKendree will be broadcast live on BYUtv and simulcast on BYU Radio – Sirius XM 143. Links to live stats for all matches can be found on the BYU men’s volleyball schedule page.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.