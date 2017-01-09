A mother who wore a Chewbacca mask during childbirth this week won’t be so solo anymore.

As TIME reported, Katie Stricker Curtis posted a video on Facebook this week of herself wearing a Chewbacca mask during labor. The video only lasts for 12 seconds, but it’s enough to show the Chewbacca mom in all her birth room glory.

“Just because I’m about to be a mom doesn’t mean I have to grow up!” she wrote on Facebook.

Curtis said the mask was the best Christmas gift ever. She also joked that the extra hair provided by the Chewbacca mask was a part of her pregnancy hair growth.

The video has 102,000 views so far. Curtis is sister to WXYZ photographer Danny Stricker.

Curtis’ Chewbacca moment is not unlike the 2016 viral story of Candace Payne, who donned the same mask outside of a Kohl’s just after buying it.

“That was the best birthday present ever to myself,” she said in her video.

In her video, Payne talked about how comfortable she felt with herself in the mask, according to The Huffington Post.

Payne later became known as the ‘Chewbacca Mom,’ receiving instant fame for her funny video. She also received close to $420,000 worth of gifts in the first weeks after her virality, becoming a guest on talk shows and getting free tickets to theme parks.