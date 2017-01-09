GUNNISON — A Utah inmate serving a life sentence for raping a pregnant Nephi motel worker has now been charged with murdering a woman approximately two days before the rape.

William Carl Schick, 53, of Chicago, was charged last week in San Bernardino County, California, with murder in the 2011 death of Lisa Marie Talarico in Barstow.

Schick is currently serving a sentence of life without the possibility of parole at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison.

Talarico's body was found in an industrial area in Barstow on April 18, 2011, according to a search warrant filed by California authorities in Utah and unsealed Monday in Sanpete County's 6th District Court.

An autopsy showed Talarico had several cuts on her body and her breasts and genitals were mutilated.

Two days later, on April 20, an employee at the Best Western Motel in Nephi was raped at knifepoint by a man who claimed his car had broken down and was looking for a place to stay the night. In May 2011, Schick was convicted of aggravated sexual assault in that case and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In December, California investigators using a national DNA database found Schick matched the profile of their cold case.

Before the incidents in Utah and California, Schick was convicted of rape and assault in Wood County, Ohio, in 1985, according to the warrant. He told Utah authorities he served 25 years in prison in Ohio.