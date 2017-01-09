BYU gymnastics hosts in-state rival No. 5 Utah in its home opener Friday at the Marriott Center.

“There is a tremendous amount of respect for their program and we’re honored to be on the same floor as them,” BYU head coach Guard Young said. “We want to prove to them, the rest of the gymnastics community and to us that we are a good team; we focus on fundamentals and we train extremely hard year-round.”

The Cougars scored a 194.625 for a second-place finish against Penn State, Bowling Green State and Temple last week. Junior Mackenzie Douglas led the Cougars on vault with a 9.775. On uneven bars, Brittni Wilde Hawes tied her career high, while Jessie Westergard set hers as both gymnasts earned a 9.900. Shannon Hortman scored a 9.800 on beam in her BYU debut and Douglas earned a 9.775 on floor.

Utah opened its season with a 196.625-195.525 win over No. 7 Michigan last week. 2016 USA Olympic Team alternate and freshman Mykayla Skinner won the all-round (39.550), vault (9.900) and bars (9.900) titles, and she tied for first on floor (9.900). Baely Row led the Utes on beam with a 9.925.

Young believes the rivalry atmosphere brings good energy into the arena.

“Both as an athlete and as a coach, I feel that energy in the gym elevates gymnastics,” Young said.

Fans wearing BYU gear to the meet may purchase a buy-one-get-one-free ticket deal. In honor of Friday the 13th, those who dress up in scary costumes (no masks) can participate in giveaways.

The meet begins at 7 p.m. MST. It will be televised live on BYUtv, and live stats will be available online. Tickets may be purchased at the Marriott Center ticket office by calling (801) 422-2981 or online.