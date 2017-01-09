Although his team won't be playing in the big game, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake will still participate in tonight's national championship.

Sitake will join a panel of five head coaches, including Dino Babers (Syracuse), Steve Addazio (Boston College), Mike MacIntyre (Colorado) and Matt Rhule (Baylor), with Brian Griese as the moderator in "The Coaches' Film Room" on ESPNews. Together, the coaches will examine and discuss the live action of the title game between Clemson and Alabama.

The broadcast will begin at 6:30 on ESPNews.