P.R. 101

Boston’s Jae Crowder fired off a tweet after last week’s game with the Jazz, complaining about TD Garden Arena fans cheering Gordon Hayward.

When a Celtics fan answered back to “love it or leave it,” Crowder tweeted, “I have no problem leaving it.”

Team president Danny Ainge told 98.5 The Sports Hub, “That’s not what we talk about in public relations training, but Jae knows it. And I’m not worried about it.”

But as Hillary Clinton would say, be worried. Be very worried.

