SALT LAKE CITY — A Herriman woman was charged Monday with offering a co-worker money to kill her ex-husband.

Linda Tracy Gillman, 69, was charged with two counts of criminal solicitation, a first-degree felony. Bail was set at $2 million and the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office requested she be forced to surrender her passports.

In October, Gillman asked an employee — a man who also rents a condominium from her — "if he could arrange to have her ex-husband, Mr. D. Gillman, killed," charges filed in 3rd District Court state. She allegedly gave the man $5,000 and promised him $100,000 more once she collected her ex-husband's life insurance.

Gillman was married to Duane H. Gillman, a veteran bankruptcy attorney in Salt Lake City.

The plan was for the man to hire a third person, a "subcontractor," to carry out the murder and make it look like Duane Gillman died from a drug overdose, according to charging documents. Linda Gillman is accused of providing the man with syringes to carry out the task.

The man, however, delayed carrying out the request until Dec. 19 when police say Gillman threatened to find someone else to do it.

"(The man) stated he feared for Mr. Gillman's safety along with his own. (The man) then contacted Mr. Gillman and the police," the charges state.

On Dec. 20, the man secretly recorded a conversation with Linda Gillman in which she "can be heard discussing having Mr. Gillman killed and how she wanted it done," according to charging documents.

The man said he told her the subcontractor wanted $15,000. Gillman allegedly gave him her diamond ring as a down payment.

On Dec. 26, the man again recorded a conversation with Gillman who restated that she wanted her ex-husband killed and "wants Mr. Gillman's death to appear to be due to natural causes," according to charging documents. She is then accused of offering an additional $10,000 to have Duane Gillman's current wife killed.

"Gillman states she will pay the subcontractor $18,000 in cash in addition to the diamond ring for the murders of Mr. Gillman and (his wife). Gillman stated it would be cleaner and eliminates any witnesses if the subcontractor 'takes them both out,'" the charges state.

Two insurance companies had $2 million policies on Mr. Gillman, according to investigators.

Court records show Gillman has twice been divorced in Utah. She filed for divorce in 2009 from the man she allegedly tried to have killed. On Dec. 29, Gillman's ex-husband filed for a protective order against her.

According to court records filed in 2010 during their divorce, Gillman's husband was ordered by the court to pay her $3,500 a month in alimony. She was also entitled to receive $1.5 million in life insurance for a policy that, at that time, expired in 2014.