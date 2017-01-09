The University of Utah football team experienced some challenges at linebacker during the 2016 season, but some help will be on the way.

Arizona linebacker Cody Ippolito, who has been plagued by injuries during his career with the Wildcats, announced via Twitter that he'll be transferring to Utah to play out his sixth year of eligibility.

Playing my last season at University of Utah. Want to thank Coach Whittingham for taking me into their program. #GoUtes — Cody Ippolito (@CodyIpp57) January 9, 2017

In November, the Arizona Daily Star reported that Ippolito had been granted his release from the Arizona football program and was considering a transfer to Utah, Arizona State or UCLA.

The 6-foot-2, 248-pound Ippolito missed two-and-a-half seasons worth of games in his five years with the Wildcats thanks to three torn ACLs. He sat out all of the 2013 and 2015 campaigns and half of 2016.

He has amassed 80 tackles in his career, with 10.5 tackles for loss.

He'll join a linebacking unit that features a group of players with potential who struggled some in 2016, including Sunia Tauteoli, Cody Barton, Kavika Luafatasaga and Donavan Thompson.