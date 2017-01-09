BYU men’s tennis kicks off its 2017 season on Saturday with a doubleheader home opener against Idaho State and Weber State.

“Both teams are good, solid teams and I think it’s going to be a great test,” BYU head coach Brad Pearce said. “We hope that everybody gets an opportunity to play in either singles or doubles. We hope we can make that happen and give everyone an opportunity to play in front of our crowd and see who is really ready to go.”

BYU returns four seniors, one junior and one sophomore from last season. The Cougars welcome freshmen Derek Vincent, Garret Vincent and Sam Tullis as well as returned missionary Matthew Pearce, a sophomore who played during the 2013-14 season. Keaton Cullimore, Jeremy Bourgeois and John Pearce were selected as the 2016-17 team captains.

Idaho State features six returning players from a 2015-16 team that finished 8-12 overall and 4-7 in the Big Sky Conference. The last matchup between BYU and Idaho State was in 2012 when the Cougars won 7-0.

Weber State returns four players from a squad that finished the 2015-16 season with a 14-8 overall record and made an NCAA tournament appearance for the first time in program history. BYU beat Weber State, 7-0, in last season’s matchup in Provo.

The Cougars face off against Idaho State at 12 p.m. MST, and Weber State at 5:30. Both matches will be held at the Indoor Tennis Courts with free admission and free pizza. There will be a drawing for a free tennis racket during each match, along with other prizes and giveaways, and a Jimmer Fredette autographed basketball during the evening match.

Live stats for Saturday’s matches can be found on the BYU men’s tennis schedule page.

Sydney Jorgensen is the men's tennis SID at Brigham Young University. Contact her at tennis_sid@byu.edu