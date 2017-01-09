Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, joined by his wife, Julie, and their children, James, left, Isaac, Robert and Kate, takes the oath of office from Judge Vernice S. Treace during a swearing-in ceremony at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center in Salt Lake City on Monday. In addition to McAdams, County Councilmen Michael Jensen, Sam Granato and Max Burdick were sworn in. All were re-elected to their county offices in November. Councilman Richard Snelgrove, who also won re-election, was traveling and unable to attend but was officially sworn in at the county government office on Jan. 3. During the ceremony, the Choristers of the Madeleine Choir School performed, and Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen performed a ceremonial swearing-in for members of the newly elected metro township councils.