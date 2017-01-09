CEDAR CITY — Each winter, Cedar Breaks National Monument transforms into a wonderland that many miss out on due to the myth that the park closes during the colder months of the year.

ln fact, after the scenic drive (state Route 148) closes to automobiles, a whole new park reveals itself.

Ranger-led snowshoe walks at Cedar Breaks, located 23 miles east of Cedar City, are being offered on Saturdays through March. The hikes are especially popular with first-time snowshoers. The 2-mile round trip walks take participants through meadows and forests with a break at the winter ranger station.

Cedar Breaks rangers will be offering guided, full-moon snowshoe hikes on Saturday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, March 11. Snowshoes are provided for all guided hikes at no charge. However, registration is required at nps.gov/cebr/index.htm.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, the Zion Canyon Field Institute is offering an in-depth guided exploration of the rolling forests and frozen meadows of the monument with Kristine Crandall, who will lead conversations on the ecology, flora and fauna — as well as their survival tactics — of the area. Registration through the Zion Canyon Field Institute is required at zionpark.org. The cost is $55.

In addition, the snowmobile route through the park has been groomed and marked. Snowmobiles must remain on the marked route within Cedar Breaks in order to protect park resources, such as plants and wildlife.

Snowmobilers are reminded to stay alert for other recreationists to ensure a high-quality, safe visitor experience. All snowmobilers are invited to Ride With a Ranger Day on Saturday, Jan. 21. Participants wiil enjoy a free breakfast and learn about responsible, safe and fun snowmobiling techniques.

The monument, in cooperation with Brian Head Resort, will also host three stargazing events at the resort Saturday, Jan. 28; Saturday, Feb. 18; and Saturday, March 18.

The free parties will begin with a short presentation, followed by a ranger-led constellation tour and telescope viewing off deep-space objects. No reservations are needed. Participants are advised to dress for very cold conditions. Hot chocolate will be available at no charge.

Questions about winter activities may be directed to the park's headquarters office in Cedar City at 435-586-9451 or cedarbreaksinfo@nps.gov. Event information is also posted on the Cedar Breaks website, nps.gov/cebr/index.htm.