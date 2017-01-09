Utah State’s Madison Ward has been named the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Floor Specialist of the Week, it was announced Sunday by the league office.

It is the first time this year and first time in her career that the sophomore from Rexburg, Idaho, has earned MRGC weekly accolades. Overall, this is the Aggies’ fifth MRGC weekly accolade in their third season in the league.

Ward recorded a 9.825 on floor to capture the individual title on the event in Utah State’s opener at Arizona on Friday. The title was the second of Ward’s career as the Aggies finished second in the tri-meet with a season-opening score of 191.600.

Other gymnasts to be honored for their performances this past weekend all came from BYU, which opened the season with a 194.225 at the Penn State quad-meet to place second behind Penn State (194.625) and ahead of both Temple (191.925) and Bowling Green (190.725).

The Cougars’ Mackenzie Douglas was tabbed the Vault Specialist of the Week, Brittni Wilde Hawes and Jesse Westergard shared Bar Specialist of the Week honors and Shannon Hortman garnered both Beam Specialist of the Week and Gymnast of the Week accolades.

Utah State is set to open the home portion of its schedule on Friday, Jan. 13, against Bowling Green and North Carolina State at 7 p.m., at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.