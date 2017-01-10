The Grizzlies hit the road for their only three away games in January at 5-1 in their last six games and unbeaten in six of their last seven contests.

Utah returns to Maverik Center on Monday, Jan. 16, for a Martin Luther King Day matinee. As always, fans can buy one ticket and get one free with their Maverik Adventure Club Card at the arena box office. In addition, there will be a $6 special available at Maverik Center concession stands for a hot dog, fries and a soft drink. There will also be $2 churros available.

The Grizzlies have had winning weeks in four of the last five weeks. They are also 7-4-1-0 in their last 12 games, with the only blemish in the last month being losing three straight to league best Toledo, Dec. 14-17. Even so, they still hold a .625 winning percentage since Dec. 9.

The Grizzlies have scored 29 goals in their last seven games during this 5-1-1-0 stretch for an average of 4.14 goals per game, which would currently lead the league for the season.

Grizzlies All-Star Erik Bradford is second in the ECHL in scoring with three goals and 11 assists for 14 points in six games since Dec. 23. He has multiple points in five of his last six games and had back-to-back three-point nights against Rapid City during the weekend with three goals and three assists.

Grizzlies rookie Ralph Cuddemi scored two goals in each game this past weekend and has eight goals in his last eight games, scoring goals in six of those eight contests.

Troy Redmann has started nine-straight games in goal for Utah and has racked up a 5-2-1-0 record with the Grizzlies.

Martin Nemcik was a plus-two in both games this weekend, while also adding a fight Friday. He is a plus-four in his first two games after being acquired from Wichita.

Grizzlies defenseman Tim Daly has scored in four-straight games and in six of the last several overall to move into fourth in the ECHL in scoring by defensemen with seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points in 33 games.

The Grizzlies first game is Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6:35 p.m., in Rapid City.