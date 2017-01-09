SALT LAKE CITY — The NAACP’s Salt Lake branch will hold its 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Luncheon on Monday, Jan. 16, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Little America, 500 S. Main.

During the event, the organization will present several awards, including the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award to former University of Utah and Weber State University football coach Ron McBride, and the Rosa Parks Award to Barbara Toomer, who has committed years to enhancing and assuring the civil rights of people with disabilities.

In addition, the First Responders Award will be presented to Salt Lake County sheriff's detective Javier Chavez, Provo Police Chief John King, Cottonwood Heights police officer Matt Mann, Woods Cross Police Lt. Adam Osoro, Unified Fire Authority Capt. Fitzgerald Peterson, Sandy police officer Erika Smith, Utah Department of Public Safety agent Nick Street, Kaysville police officer Lacy Turner and Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack.

The event will feature a keynote address by Judge Chad C. Schmucker, president of the National Judicial College, the nation’s leading provider of judicial education.

Tickets for the event are $75 per person. Reservations must be made by Tuesday, Jan. 10, by calling 801-250-5088.