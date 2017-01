A few familiar names from the Utah Jazz are headed to the Salt Lake City Stars, the team's D-League affilate.

Alec Burks, Raul Neto and Dante Exum have been assigned to the Stars as announced by the Jazz organization Monday. Also, forward Joel Bolomboy, who has been playing with the Stars as of late, has been recalled by the Jazz after a three-game stint in the D-League.

The assignment of Burks, Neto and Exum is in effect as of Monday's practice.