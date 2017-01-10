REXBURG, Idaho — Official 2016 enrollment totals for both on-campus and online students show more students are pursuing degrees at BYU-Idaho.

On-campus statistics released for 2016 show the university had its largest student body in its history, with a total campus enrollment of 32,747 students, an increase of 6.5 percent over 2015’s campus enrollment of 30,744.

Over the course of 2016, the campus student body consisted of 15,575 male students and 17,172 female students, (47.6 percent and 52.4 percent, respectively). The total number of married students was 8,189, comprising 25 percent of the total campus student population in 2016. On-campus students who served full-time missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints totaled 16,828 (51.4 percent of the student body).

BYU-Idaho’s three-track system allows BYU-Idaho to accommodate thousands of additional, on-campus students by extending its academic calendar year-round. This is accomplished by admitting students to attend two consecutive semesters, then take one off.

Without needing additional resources, the university can maintain the same high-quality educational experience for all students each semester. For example, the three-track system has enabled the university to maintain a relatively small average class size (31 students per class), while keeping cost of tuition low (less than $4,000 annually).

Enrollment in BYU-Idaho’s online programs also continues to grow rapidly, with the university serving more students off campus than on campus in 2016. The number of online students for 2016 was 33,627, an increase of 17.9 percent over 2015’s comparable online student enrollment of 28,523.