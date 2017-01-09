Sunday night’s Golden Globes surely inspired some winning tweets, as Americans took to social media to share their own personal commentary and wit about the award show.

The night’s biggest winner was “La La Land,” the original, modern musical that stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. The film captured seven awards — sweeping all of its nominations and winning more trophies in a single night than any other film in event history, according to The Huffington Post.

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”) also won big at the Golden Globes, becoming the first black actress in 35 years to win the lead actress award for musicals or comedies, according to The Los Angeles Times.

And, as you might expect, Donald Trump made headlines after the event, even though he wasn’t in attendance. The president-elect found himself to be the subject of ridicule from celebrities, often the punchline of the event’s jokes (beginning with host Jimmy Fallon’s opening monologue).

Meryl Streep became Trump’s largest critic of the night, suggesting in her lifetime award acceptance speech that the president-elect is unfit for office because he previously made fun of a disabled reporter, Time reported.

Trump responded in an interview with The New York Times, saying he never made fun of a disabled reporter and that he wasn’t surprised by Streep’s criticisms. He also retaliated against Streep’s comments on Twitter Monday morning, calling the actress “overrated.”

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Still, from Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig’s heartwarmingly hilarious monologue to Viola Davis’ beautiful speech about her father, the Golden Globes proved to be a comedic and fun night.

Here's a look at 10 moments that got Twitter talking on Sunday night.

Moment No. 1: Jimmy Fallon’s opening jokes fall flat

As Vox reported, host Fallon fell flat in the opening minutes on Twitter because, well, he made fun of Trump. Critics pointed out that Fallon helped the president-elect win the election by ruffling his hair on national television and by not covering the real estate mogul objectively.

Jimmy was trying to go hard at Trump but...#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/QwNodrF8lZ — Travon Free (@Travon) January 9, 2017

"This is the #GoldenGlobes, one of the only places where America still honors the popular vote," says the the man who tousled Trump's hair — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) January 9, 2017

Just turned on the Golden Globes. Has Jimmy Fallon lovingly fondled anyone's hair yet? — Harry McCracken (@harrymccracken) January 9, 2017

Moment No. 2: DJ Veep rocks the stage

After a commercial break, Julia Louis Dreyfus (“Veep”) temporarily became the Golden Globes DJ, according to The Washington Post.

No one knew why. But Twitter loved it.

Moment No. 3: Tracee Ellis Ross wins and people love her speech

Ross became the first black actress to win in her category in 35 years. She also celebrated the fact that she was winning the award at age 40, and that colored women have begun to win awards more consistently.

Tracee Ellis Ross during her speech after winning the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Comedy pic.twitter.com/oOhItBtAP5 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 9, 2017

Twitter championed the “Black-ish” actress.

Congrats to my girl @TraceeEllisRoss on her Best Actress Win! I love you mama. And you make all of us proud! 😘🦄🙌🏽 — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) January 9, 2017

Tracee Ellis Ross: "This is for the women of color whose stories and ideas aren't always seen, but we see you!" #GoldenGlobes — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 9, 2017

Moment No. 4: Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell tell the truth about animated movies

While delivering the award for animated films, Wiig and Carell, who will co-star in the new “Despicable Me 3” film due out this year, began speaking about their first memories with animated films.

It didn’t go so well. Carell joked that his first animated film experience — in which he saw “Fantasia” — resulted in his mom telling his father that she wanted a divorce. Wiig, meanwhile, saw “Bambi” on the same day that her dogs were put to sleep.

Twitter laughed with all of us, and called for the pair to host next year’s awards.

Wiig/Carell 2017 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 9, 2017

Best bit from the #GoldenGlobes goes to Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell for their stories about first animated films they ever saw. pic.twitter.com/1FmAByjY0Z — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) January 9, 2017

Moment No. 5: “Beauty and the Beast” trailer airs on TV

Americans were treated to a new “Beauty and the Beast” trailer on Sunday night during the award show, which also got Twitter talking.

"The hills are alive wit....what? Oh. Sorry. I want adventure in the great white open!" pic.twitter.com/4foFDFrzqp — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 9, 2017

beauty and the beast all klingon production — Riker Googling (@RikerGoogling) January 9, 2017

the beauty and the beast poster makes me worry that sacha baron cohen is in it but hiding — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) January 9, 2017

Moment No. 6: Streep disses MMA

OK, so, headlines on Monday pointed toward Streep’s anti-Trump comments. But the Oscar-winning actress received criticism after she said “mixed martial arts” wasn’t an art, especially because she condemned the president-elect for potentially sending away foreigners minutes prior.

There are quite a few foreigners in MMA https://t.co/r2wJFkoAcU — Josh Barro (@jbarro) January 9, 2017

Why does Meryl Streep want segregated martial arts??? — James Taranto (@jamestaranto) January 9, 2017

Moment No. 7: “La La Land” and Emma Stone win

So, as we said earlier, “La La Land” cleaned house on Sunday night. And Stone, who stars in the film, captured gold for her performance. Some Twitter users thought the victories were a little overplayed after awhile.

She was the best part of La La Land so I'll let this one go. — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 9, 2017

Rude of Emma Stone not to thank her aunt who used to live in Paris — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) January 9, 2017

Okay La La Land winning is now officially the Taylor Swift Surprise Face of this awards show — Leah Greenblatt (@Leahbats) January 9, 2017

Moment No. 8: All the “Hidden Fences” memes

Two movies nominated for awards — “Hidden Figures” and “Fences” — got mushed together twice on Sunday night, according to Bustle. Jenna Bush Hager said it during an interview, and Michael Keaton incorrectly said the wrong title while handing out an award.

Twitter thought it was so funny that they created memes connected to the fake film.

Ok again with the "Hidden Fences" #GoldenGlobes ...I need to speak to the manager 🙄 pic.twitter.com/gR2JEPBjn4 — 💫 (@cristyl_clear) January 9, 2017

The moment also inspired the hashtag #GoldenGlobeErrors.

Moment No. 9: Celebrities loving celebrities

Several times throughout the night, celebrities showed their adoration for other celebrities. Twitter shared images of the love.

find someone who looks at you the way literally everyone looks at meryl streep pic.twitter.com/ClnOwFsX02 — keely flaherty (@flahertykeely) January 9, 2017

The "Stranger Things" cast literally get up at every commercial break and run to take selfies with every celeb. #GoldenGlobes — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 9, 2017

Moment No. 10: Tom Hiddleston’s speech about “The Night Manager” goes awry

Tom Hiddleston’s acceptance speech after winning for his performance in “The Night Manager” received criticism. He said that he went to South Sudan to provide some humanitarian aid, where he was told by children that they had binge-watched his show, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Tweeters thought it was a little awkward and out of touch.

like, the AMC app works in Sudan? — Jordan Valinsky (@jordan327) January 9, 2017

That was a long story Tom Hiddleston told to pay himself a compliment. #GoldenGlobes — Gary Janetti (@GaryJanetti) January 9, 2017

The perfect facial summation of what Tom Hiddleston just did. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/JZcfIthpN8 — Travon Free (@Travon) January 9, 2017

Thank you to Tom Hiddleston and all actors who dare to perform in projects that are shown in some of the most dangerous parts of he world. — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) January 9, 2017

Got more moments? Share them with us in the comments section.