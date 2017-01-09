Sunday night’s Golden Globes surely inspired some winning tweets, as Americans took to social media to share their own personal commentary and wit about the award show.
The night’s biggest winner was “La La Land,” the original, modern musical that stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. The film captured seven awards — sweeping all of its nominations and winning more trophies in a single night than any other film in event history, according to The Huffington Post.
Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”) also won big at the Golden Globes, becoming the first black actress in 35 years to win the lead actress award for musicals or comedies, according to The Los Angeles Times.
And, as you might expect, Donald Trump made headlines after the event, even though he wasn’t in attendance. The president-elect found himself to be the subject of ridicule from celebrities, often the punchline of the event’s jokes (beginning with host Jimmy Fallon’s opening monologue).
Meryl Streep became Trump’s largest critic of the night, suggesting in her lifetime award acceptance speech that the president-elect is unfit for office because he previously made fun of a disabled reporter, Time reported.
Trump responded in an interview with The New York Times, saying he never made fun of a disabled reporter and that he wasn’t surprised by Streep’s criticisms. He also retaliated against Streep’s comments on Twitter Monday morning, calling the actress “overrated.”
Still, from Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig’s heartwarmingly hilarious monologue to Viola Davis’ beautiful speech about her father, the Golden Globes proved to be a comedic and fun night.
Here's a look at 10 moments that got Twitter talking on Sunday night.
Moment No. 1: Jimmy Fallon’s opening jokes fall flat
As Vox reported, host Fallon fell flat in the opening minutes on Twitter because, well, he made fun of Trump. Critics pointed out that Fallon helped the president-elect win the election by ruffling his hair on national television and by not covering the real estate mogul objectively.
Moment No. 2: DJ Veep rocks the stage
After a commercial break, Julia Louis Dreyfus (“Veep”) temporarily became the Golden Globes DJ, according to The Washington Post.
No one knew why. But Twitter loved it.
Moment No. 3: Tracee Ellis Ross wins and people love her speech
Ross became the first black actress to win in her category in 35 years. She also celebrated the fact that she was winning the award at age 40, and that colored women have begun to win awards more consistently.
Twitter championed the “Black-ish” actress.
Moment No. 4: Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell tell the truth about animated movies
While delivering the award for animated films, Wiig and Carell, who will co-star in the new “Despicable Me 3” film due out this year, began speaking about their first memories with animated films.
It didn’t go so well. Carell joked that his first animated film experience — in which he saw “Fantasia” — resulted in his mom telling his father that she wanted a divorce. Wiig, meanwhile, saw “Bambi” on the same day that her dogs were put to sleep.
Twitter laughed with all of us, and called for the pair to host next year’s awards.
Moment No. 5: “Beauty and the Beast” trailer airs on TV
Americans were treated to a new “Beauty and the Beast” trailer on Sunday night during the award show, which also got Twitter talking.
Moment No. 6: Streep disses MMA
OK, so, headlines on Monday pointed toward Streep’s anti-Trump comments. But the Oscar-winning actress received criticism after she said “mixed martial arts” wasn’t an art, especially because she condemned the president-elect for potentially sending away foreigners minutes prior.
Moment No. 7: “La La Land” and Emma Stone win
So, as we said earlier, “La La Land” cleaned house on Sunday night. And Stone, who stars in the film, captured gold for her performance. Some Twitter users thought the victories were a little overplayed after awhile.
Moment No. 8: All the “Hidden Fences” memes
Two movies nominated for awards — “Hidden Figures” and “Fences” — got mushed together twice on Sunday night, according to Bustle. Jenna Bush Hager said it during an interview, and Michael Keaton incorrectly said the wrong title while handing out an award.
Twitter thought it was so funny that they created memes connected to the fake film.
The moment also inspired the hashtag #GoldenGlobeErrors.
Moment No. 9: Celebrities loving celebrities
Several times throughout the night, celebrities showed their adoration for other celebrities. Twitter shared images of the love.
Moment No. 10: Tom Hiddleston’s speech about “The Night Manager” goes awry
Tom Hiddleston’s acceptance speech after winning for his performance in “The Night Manager” received criticism. He said that he went to South Sudan to provide some humanitarian aid, where he was told by children that they had binge-watched his show, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Tweeters thought it was a little awkward and out of touch.
