One Utah company will have an excellent time at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week.

The Utah-based home entertainment and smart home design company Tym (pronounced “time”) released a statement Wednesday that said it will receive two awards a CES 2017, including the award for Custom Home of the Year (between $50,000 and $150,000) and another for Home Theater/Media Room Project of the Year (up to $50,000).

Tym won the custom home award because of a house in Bluffdale, which includes high-end smart control and entertainment technology, such as speakers for both inside and outside, 25 different areas for home audio and a dozen 4K Ultra HD TVs.

The home also includes smart lighting, smart climate control, Wi-Fi, a custom theater with 4K projection and three surround-sound systems.

Meanwhile, Tym won the home theater media room award after helping build the StarLight Theater. It’s a 132-inch edgeless light that shows a Sony 4K projector clear as day, even with lights on, “making this a perfect room for big game parties,” Tym spokesman Scott Montgomery said in a statement.

The theater also includes 11 speakers and a subwoofer, which creates “a truly immersive audio experience,” Montgomery said.

Tym President Mat Montgomery will accept the awards.

The show, which runs Thursday through Sunday, is about more than just awards. CES is like Comic-Con, but for tech, in which all major national tech players reveal the newest technology.

As Quartz reported, fans should expect to see updates on smart cars, voice-based tools like the Amazon Echo, virtual reality gear and robotic tech.

You can also expect to see more smart TVs, refrigerators and home products, according to Quartz.

Utah companies have been well represented at the event in the past, according to Utah Business magazine. Last year, for example, iFit announced a new fitness tracker band called the iFit Coach.

And local company Ogio, which offers modern-day lifestyle bags, unveiled four new styles of messenger bags for millennials and modern workers to use.

Skullcandy also had a big CES 2016, showing off new wireless headphones and powerful speakers, according to Utah Business. Zagg also showed off a tablet keyboard and different screen protectors.