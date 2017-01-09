OGDEN — Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., will host the Smithsonian traveling exhibit “The Way We Worked” from Jan. 28 to March 18. The exhibition is free.

Work and the workplace have gone through enormous changes between the mid-19th century, when 60 percent of Americans made their living as farmers, and the late 20th century. “The Way We Worked” will feature 86 photographs from the National Archives focusing on the history of work in America and documenting work clothing, locales, conditions and conflicts.

In conjunction with the exhibition, Union Station is creating a partner exhibition, focusing on Weber County. The exhibit will highlight stories from diverse members of the community who have worked in a range of local industries and professions. More specifically, it will discuss the interrelationships between the development of Weber County and the railroad, military and modern industries of today. It will include stories, photographs, artifacts and objects from people of different ethnicities, genders and ages.

During the exhibit, nearly a dozen free public programs will allow audiences and visitors to access the show in a number of ways, including a free family art activity at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb 4; a free poetry workshop at noon Saturday, Feb. 11; a storytelling event at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13; a panel discussion by local artists at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15; a fiber art demonstration at noon Tuesday, March 7; lectures by Val Holley and Sarah Singh at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17; and a walking tour of 25th Street given by Holley at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18.

For more information, email volunteers@theunionstation.org.