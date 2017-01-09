Nearly 90 percent of mission presidents for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints served as missionaries as young men, and more than 30 percent were called to return to the same country where they previously served.

This is one of six insightful statistics about LDS mission presidents found in an article published by UtahValley360.com last Monday. Sources for the statistics include Mormon Newsroom, LDS Church News and the April 2016 Statistical Report.

There are currently 422 missions in the LDS Church, with each one presided over by a mission president and his wife.

Other statistics shed light on the cities, states and countries mission presidents are from, as well as their occupations. For more on this article, visit UtahValley360.com.

