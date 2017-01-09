OGDEN — The Weber County Nominating Commission has announced the appointment of Clay Willard Stucki to fill the Ogden Justice Court vacancy. He will replace Judge Dee William Smith, whose resignation is effective this month.

Stucki, of Ogden, received his Juris Doctorate in 1991 from BYU's J. Reuben Clark Law School, where he graduated summa cum laude and Order of the Coif. After law school, Stucki clerked for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit as a law clerk to Judge Charles E. Wiggins.

Following his judicial clerkship, Stucki has been a practicing attorney in Utah for the past 25 years and has been a partner at Parr Brown Gee & Loveless, Bennett Tueller Johnson & Deere, and most recently Stucki & Rencher.

Stucki’s appointment to the bench is subject to completion of the court’s new judge orientation and certification by the Utah Judicial Council.