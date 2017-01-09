PHOENIX — Two polygamous towns in Arizona and Utah face a Monday deadline for handing in written closing arguments over how to respond to a jury verdict that concluded the communities discriminated against nonbelievers.

The remedies proposed earlier by the U.S. Justice Department include disbanding the marshal's office shared by Colorado City, Arizona, and Hildale, Utah.

The federal agency contends the marshal's office operates as an arm of the Fundamentalist LDS Church.

A jury concluded 10 months ago that nonbelievers were denied police protection, building permits and water hookups by officials in both towns.

The towns have in the past opposed the request to disband the police department.