OREM — City officials are getting closer to solving a stinky problem that's costing thousands of dollars to clean up.

A larger than normal dumping was left to muck up Orem's sewer system just three days before Christmas, the Daily Herald reports.

The dumping is preventing workers from doing other tasks that help the sewer system stay in good working condition. City officials say trained technicians are relegated to cleanup duty.

City officials say they believe that through several tests, they've narrowed the substance down to particulates found in a form of insulation.

Now they're searching for where it's coming from, who is dumping it and why they are doing it.

The dumping is a class B misdemeanor, and fines are $1,000 a day.