No one knows what to do with Bears Ears ... yet

President Barack Obama's announcement of Bears Ears becoming a national monument two weeks ago affected many people across the state.

Not only are elected officials, such as Sen. Mike Lee, unsure about what to do about the shift, but hikers and planners remain confused about what the future holds at Bears Ears, according to our own Daphne Chen.

The Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service are both working to create forest management plans to make this change easier for Utahns, the Deseret News reported. Building this plan could take three to five years.

Both agencies will work to incorporate public interests and tribal commission concerns.

So what could change? We may see when and where people can drive within the area, or where they may have a chance to hike.

“The things that we expect to continue are grazing, hunting and fishing. … Timber management will continue, so there will probably still be timber harvest and restoration of certain areas; firewood gathering will continue,” Manti-La Sal National Forest supervisor Mark Pentecost said. “All of the prior existing water rights we wouldn’t expect to be disturbed, (as well as) access to private property.”

Donald Trump and Meryl Streep exchange war of words

“La La Land” and Tracee Ellis Ross may have scored big at the Golden Globes.

Donald Trump? Not so much.

At the Golden Globes on Sunday night, the president-elect took a few jabs from celebrities and was the punchline of a few jokes from host Jimmy Fallon.

Celebrities such as actress Viola Davis and director Paul Verhoeven called out Trump, according to USA Today.

"It’s our responsibility to uphold what it is to be an American and what America is about, the true meaning of what it means to pursue the American dream," Davis said backstage after she accepted her award for best supporting actress.

No one made a bigger effort to condemn Trump than Meryl Streep, who was given a lifetime achievement award at the event, according to Time magazine.

In her acceptance speech, she didn’t mention Trump by name but alluded to a controversy in 2016 when Trump made fun of a disabled reporter.

“There was nothing good about it. But it was effective, and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter — someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart,” she said, according to Time.

Streep called for the press and Americans to stand up against Trump.

Unsurprisingly, Trump responded to Streep’s comments. He told The New York Times on Monday that he’s “not surprised” by Hollywood’s anti-Trump comments, nor by Streep’s specific insults.

“I was never mocking anyone,” Trump told The Times. “I was calling into question a reporter who had gotten nervous because he had changed his story.” He told The Times that the reporter had lied about articles written around September 2001, according to The Times.

“People keep saying I intended to mock the reporter’s disability, as if Meryl Streep and others could read my mind, and I did no such thing,” he said in the interview.

Trump later called Streep "overrated" on Twitter.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Mitt Romney supports Trump pick

Mitt Romney is on board at least one car of the Trump train. He wrote a piece for the Washington Post this week that celebrates Betsy DeVos, the future secretary of education as chosen by Trump.

Romney praised DeVos’ financial literacy and charge to change the status quo.

"As a highly successful businesswoman, DeVos doesn’t need the job now, nor will she be looking for an education job later," Romney wrote in the article, according to Deseret News.

Romney also said DeVos will help create an educational culture in which children come first.

"The education establishment and its defenders will understandably squeal, but the interests of our children must finally prevail," he wrote.

Google to launch self-driving minivan

Google will release its self-driving minivan at the end of this month, according to The Verge.

Google’s self-driving startup Waymo will release its Chrysler Pacifica minivans on public roads later this month. The minivans can be seen in Mountain View, California, and Phoenix, Arizona.

"Mom, can you send the minivan to come pick me up from soccer practice today?" #NAIAS2017 pic.twitter.com/reUmaDZqzC — Andrew J. Hawkins (@andyjayhawk) January 8, 2017

The cars cost $7,500 to build, and Waymo can build them in-house, which means production could ramp up, according to The Verge.

15-year-old throws down a serious dunk

It’s not every day you see a high-schooler throw down LeBron James-style.

