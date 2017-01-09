ST. GEORGE — A former Dixie State University theater professor who was found not guilty of assaulting a student is suing university faculty and staff members for more than $22 million over his termination.

The lawsuit filed Friday comes six months after Varlo Davenport was acquitted of assault for allegedly grabbing a student's hair and pulling her head back during an acting class in 2014, according to the Spectrum.

Davenport also is seeking reinstatement to his job.

During trial, Davenport's attorneys argued the contact was part of an acting technique to help actors access emotions relating to characters they may be playing.

The lawsuit claims Davenport was targeted by the university, even as evidence mounted to support that the student hadn't been hurt.

Dixie State spokesman Jyl Hall says the university hasn't yet been served with the complaint.