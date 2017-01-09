BYU redshirt freshman offensive lineman Thomas Shoaf was named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American Team on Monday.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Shoaf played in 11 games for the Cougars this season, starting nine at right tackle. He was one of six offensive linemen named to the freshman All-American team and one of just two players from a non-Power 5 program to make the team on the offensive side of the ball.

It’s the second time in three seasons that a BYU offensive lineman has been named to the FWAA Freshman All-American Team. In 2014, three-year starting center Tejan Koroma earned that honor.

Shoaf, along with Koroma, helped the Cougars rush for an average of 201.2 yards per game, 41st nationally, while also blocking for running back Jamaal Williams, who set the school’s career rushing yards record this season.

The Cougars are expected to return four of their five starters on the offensive line in 2017. In addition to Shoaf and Koroma, guards Tuni Kanuch and Keyan Norman will be back for their senior seasons.

Shoaf is a native of Columbus, Indiana, who redshirted in 2013 before serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Honolulu.