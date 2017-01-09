SALT LAKE CITY — The driver of a white compact car was killed early Monday after a stolen BMW crashed into the car at high speed, police said.

The three fleeing occupants, all approximately 25, traveled south on State Street before crashing under the I-80 overpass. The four lanes of State Street were blocked from 2300 South to 2500 South including, the on-ramps, during the morning rush hour.

The occupants of the BMW ignored an officer who signaled them to stop and sped away, according to police.

It was “one of the worst” crashes officer Gary Keller said he has ever seen.

“I can’t even describe the carnage and the scene itself. It’s unbelievable that anyone survived the crash let alone the three individuals in the BMW,” he said.

Police confirmed that three survived the crash that tore the white car in half on impact and left the BMW with a torn out engine and transmission. Two men and one woman exited the car after the crash. One of the men fled from the scene, but shortly after turned himself in because of his injuries, police said.

The three were hospitalized. Investigators said they planned to conduct tests from the airbags to determine where the three were sitting in the car before filing charges.