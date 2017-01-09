There were a lot of great college basketball games over the weekend, but none more exciting or crazy then the match-up between MWC foes New Mexico and Nevada.

The Lobos raced out to a big lead and looked to salt the game away, up 25 with 11 minutes remaining.

They still held a 14-point lead with 1:14 left on the clock when all the fun started.

Nevada trailed New Mexico 90-76 with just over a minute left last night. What happened next was one of the most insane comebacks you'll see. pic.twitter.com/PEqe0wmbqK — March Madness 2017 (@Madness2017) January 8, 2017

The Wolf Pack hit seven 3-point shots down the stretch, including four in the final minute from Marcus Marshall to push the game to overtime.

After falling behind in the extra session, Jordan Caroline came through for the Wolf Pack in the clutch. He connected on another 3-point shot with two seconds remaining to give Nevada the improbable come-from-behind win.

Caroline finished with 45 points and 13 rebounds in the win while Marshall totaled 26 points, including six huge 3-point shots.

As for the Lobos, they missed 9 of 13 free-throws in the last 2:42 of regulation, in the gut-wrenching loss.