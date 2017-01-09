Paul Flannery of SB Nation examined the value of Utah Jazz defensive centerpiece Rudy Gobert.

Flannery wrote, "Rudy Gobert is a star. How you feel about that statement depends on two primary factors: how much you value defense, and how much you watch the Utah Jazz."

After talking about what Gobert does for the Jazz on the defensive end of the floor and his progression as a player, Flannery continued, "It helped that Gobert arrived with a chip on his shoulder. Projected to go higher in the draft, he slid all the way to the 27th pick, where the Jazz scooped him up. Sitting on the bench during his rookie year only added to his desire to show people that he belonged. He got his chance midway through his second year and helped turn the Jazz from a middling team into a defensive juggernaut."

Tony Beltran the best draft pick in RSL history

Benjamin Baer of MLS soccer looked at the best draft picks by each team and his pick for RSL is defender Tony Beltran.

After mentioning how some of the other RSL greats were acquired, Baer wrote, "One player that did is Beltran, who was selected third overall in 2008. Since then he has appeared in 224 games (plus 13 postseason appearances), helping RSL reach the playoffs in eight of the last nine seasons."

With Hill back, Jazz are a potential powerhouse

James Herbert of CBS Sports looked at the possibilities for the Utah Jazz now that the roster is back to full strength.

After talking about the recent win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Herbert wrote, "The front office, led by general manager Dennis Lindsey, built this team patiently, assembling young, talented players at every position."

Herbert then talks about the injury problems before turning to what the roster provides, when healthy, saying, "Really, the Jazz's greatest strength, when healthy, is their versatility. They have all the length, size and athleticism that you want in the modern NBA. They can play "small" and stretch the floor without getting bullied. They always have multiple playmakers on the court and they can switch everything on the perimeter."

Herbert then looked at what George Hill has brought to the Jazz when on the floor and in the locker room.

"Hill is not a superstar, even if his name is next to a bunch of franchise players in some statistical categories," Said Herbert. "He is, however, a perfect fit for this roster."